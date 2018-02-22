Two Wenatchee natives join Police Department

Wenatchee Police added to new officers when Donald Graves and Erik Magnussen were sworn to duty by Police Chief Steve Crown before family and friends at City Hall on Wednesday.

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld recruited both of the new charges. Reinfeld said Officer Donald Graves joins Wenatchee PD as an entry level officer. He graduated the U.S. Military Academy and worked in health care before deciding to switch careers to law enforcement.

Officer Erik Magnussen spent five years with the Washington State Patrol and Reinfeld said Magnussen will add extensive accident investigation and SWAT team experience to Wenatchee Police Department..

Both of the new officers are Wenatchee natives and will be on patrol by late spring after completing additional training.

Reinfeld says the new hires increase the force to 40 officers with one final officer position to be added this fall.