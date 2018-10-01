Two Women Killed in Grant County Collisions

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported two women were killed in two different automobile accidents Monday morning.

A 68-year-old Royal City woman was killed this morning in a two vehicle collision east of Quincy around 6am

Isidra Romero-Ramos was the passenger in a 1998 Honda Civic driven by 64-year-old Loldgario Romero of Royal City which was travelling north on Adams Road North. Loldgario Romero attempted to turn into a driveway in the 8500 block of Adams and turned into the path of a southbound 2005 Nissan Altima driven by 42-year-old Ricardo Perez-Apolonia of Quincy. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane.

Isidra Romero-Ramos died at the scene. Loldgario Romero sustained head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center, and later transferred to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The other driver, Perez-Apolonio suffered minor injuries and was driven to Quincy Valley Medical Center via private vehicle.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating but neither driver was impaired.

In a second fatality accident Monday morning, a 41-year-old Othello woman died from injuries suffered in a two vehicle collision just east of Moses Lake. The accident was reported shortly after 6am.

Rosalia Zepeda was driving a 2001 Dodge Neon north on Road L-NE when her vehicle was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 49-year-old Carmen Ortega-Camacho of Warden, which eastbound on Nelson Road. Ortega-Camacho had failed to stop at the stop sign at Nelson and Road L-NE.

Zepeda died while enroute to the hospital. Ortega-Camacho was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Healthcare for treatment of minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and investigators do not believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the accident.