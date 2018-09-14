U.S. Department of Transportation Issues Grant to Methow Valley Airport

From the office of Representative Dan Newhouse: Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation noticed a grant for the Methow Valley State Airport in Winthrop, WA. The federal grant will fund the final phase of construction to expand the existing west general aviation apron to provide additional space for aircraft parking and meet Federal Aviation Administration standards.

“I am very pleased with the federal funding announcement to provide $1.1 million for the final phase of apron expansion for the Methow Valley State Airport,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The completion of this project is vital to fulfill Federal Aviation Administration standards and keep the North Cascade Smokejumper Base in Winthrop where it belongs.”

Grant Description:

$1,150,000.00 for to rehabilitate the apron and runway at Methow Valley State Airport.

Click here for the North Cascades Smokejumper Base Preliminary Project Analysis Base Location Alternatives report by U.S. Forest Service, which lays out the required apron improvements at Methow Valley Airport (page 40) that are funded by this federal grant.

Additional details on the grant can be found here.

Rep. Newhouse touring the North Cascades Smokejumper Base in Winthrop in 2016

In June, Rep. Newhouse ensured that the Interior Appropriations bill approved by the House Appropriations Committee included his language supporting the North Cascades Smokejumper Base remaining in Winthrop.