ULTA Beauty opens Wenatchee store

The largest beauty retailer in the country has come to Wenatchee. ULTA Beauty opened the doors at the Valley North Shopping Center location Friday morning. General Manager Lynn Giraud was beaming when asked about the crowd of customers that lined up for the doors to open. She said company officials noticed Wenatchee area customers had been traveling hours to shop at ULTA stores in Kennewick, Richland and the Seattle area “but they don’t have to do that now and can shop in their own home town” Giraud said.

In addition to beauty products, the store also includes a full-service salon and makeup consultants. Giraud said the staff of 55 was on hand for a three day Grand Opening kickoff continues through the weekend with prizes for the first 100 guests on Saturday and Sunday.