Unemployment in Wenatchee MSA Second Lowest in State

Unemployment in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, or MSA, which includes Chelan and Douglas Counties, is the second-lowest in the state behind San Juan County. In a report released by the State Employment Security Department, unemployment in the area was down to 3.3 percent in September, which was a half a percent better than last year, and one-tenth of a point behind San Juan County. The rate was the lowest on record for a September in the Wenatchee MSA. The only sector that went down from 2017 to 2018 was leisure and hospitality.