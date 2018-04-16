United Way announces changes

United Way of Chelan and Douglas County says it will transition away from it’s traditional workplace-based fundraising campaigns into year round, diversified resource development. The change was one of several announced Friday in a press release. Board Chair Jeremy Bonner said the change to year round fundraising is part of a modernization of procedures to better serve the community

The United Way board announced it will contract with the 39 member United Ways of the Pacific Northwest to modernize policies and assist the local United Way in hiring a new President and CEO by late summer.

In the interim, Bonner said United Ways of the Pacific Northwest President & CEO Jim Cooper will lead the local chapter through the transition until a new leader is in place.

The United Way of Chelan and Douglas County released the following press release announcing the changes on Friday, April 13th

After four months under the watchful eye of Interim Executive Director, Sara Urdahl, the United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties is positioned to enter the next phase of transition, which involves hiring a permanent President & CEO and improving internal operations to provide positive, meaningful impact across our region.

“The Board very much appreciates Sara Urdahl for stepping out of her retirement to offer a stabilizing force early in the transition. With her guidance, the board and staff are well poised for this next chapter of our work. We wish her luck as she goes back to enjoying retirement and traveling,” said Board Chair, Jeremy Bonner.

The Board of Directors has contracted with our regional trade association, United Ways of the Pacific Northwest (UWPNW), and its President & CEO Jim Cooper to tune up the organization and modernize policies and procedures, better meeting the needs of the broader community. Cooper and United Way staff will work closely with the board to hire a new President & CEO, expected to be in place sometime in late summer.

Cooper will also work with the Board and staff to shift from a seasonal fundraising campaign centered on workplace giving, to year-round, diversified resource development focused on taking “Community Impact” to a whole new level. “We are committed to working closely with our partners to ensure vital services are not disrupted during this process. There is opportunity and potential in every challenge, and we are working diligently to build a stronger, leaner, more dedicated, more focused United Way,” said Bonner. United Way is working with accounting firm Cordell, Neher & Company to update financial policies and practices, and are confident that there is a strong foundation to build from. “The stage has been set for a successful transition, and I am impressed with the Board and staff’s high level of dedication and commitment to the community,” said Cooper.

Through this evolution, United Way remains a strong organization with numerous opportunities to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person across the region. “We embrace the role philanthropy plays in fostering innovation and cross-sector collaboration, ensuring and increasing equitable and inclusive opportunities for our diverse community, and maximizing positive outcomes across the region,” stated Charity Bergman, Vice President of Community Impact & Strategy.

Since 1939, the United Way of Chelan & Douglas Counties has provided philanthropic support throughout the region bringing people, financial resources, and organizations together to solve pressing community issues that no single organization can solve alone. If you would like to join us and LIVE UNITED, please stop by the office or call anytime!

ABOUT UNITED WAYS OF PACIFIC NORTHWEST

United Ways of the Pacific Northwest (UWPNW) is the regional trade association for 39 local United Ways in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. United Ways in the Pacific Northwest are committed to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good in the areas of education, income and health. Our mission is to advance the common good throughout the Pacific Northwest by enhancing the individual and collective ability of member United Ways to impact their communities and collaborate on regional and statewide issues.