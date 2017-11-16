United Way Director steps down

The Executive Director of United Way for Chelan and Douglas County resigned last week. Walker has been at the helm of United Way since 2006.

Walker issued a press release following his resignation. “My time as the executive director for United Way has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my career. I wish United Way, the board and staff, and our community continued success in the future. My wife and I hope to stay in the area, we have grown to love this community, the caring and willingness of each person to help their neighbor, this place is very special.”

United Way Board President Lezlie Coates said the board wished Walker and his wife success in all of their future endeavors and are excited to continue the services that are so important to this community.