UPDATE: 2 suspects fire on State Trooper and remain at large

UPDATE 3:30pm Two suspects that fired several rounds at a State Trooper last night near Grandview remained at large this afternoon. The Stat Patrol has released the name of the Trooper who was not injured and other details of the case in a press release.

The incident began at 9:08 p.m. Monday at State Route 241 near Alexander Road. Two suspects fled when the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a car that was traveling at 69 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After a six minute pursuit, which reached speeds of more than 100-MPH, the suspect vehicle pulled into a residence along Forsell Road in Grandview and stopped. Two suspects exited their vehicle and engaged the trooper with unknown type weapons. Multiple shots from the gunmen struck the trooper’s car damaging the front end and windshield of the patrol car, as well as the in-car computer. Both suspects fled on foot to the back of the property. The trooper requested assistance and waited for back-up before pursuing the fleeing suspects on foot.

A police K-9 was utilized to track the last known whereabouts of the suspects, which led officers to a large shop on the back of the property, near the shooting. A multi-agency response team was quickly enacted which included the Yakima Police Department SWAT Team. The response team deployed a remote controlled robot to search the shop for the suspects.

The trooper involved in this shooting is Nate Dawson. Trooper Dawson has been on the force for one year. The trooper did not sustain any injuries from the shooting. The trooper was placed on home assignment as per policy during the investigation.

The State Patrol says both suspects are currently at large and have no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Greg Tri at 509-249-6741.

GRANDVIEW, Wash. (AP) – The State Patrol says it’s looking for two people among the vineyards of south-central Washington after they opened fire on a trooper who tried to pull them over for speeding.

Trooper Chris Thorson, a patrol spokesman, says the trooper pursued the vehicle until it stopped at a home in Grandview, southeast of Yakima, at about 9 p.m. Monday. He says the men got out of the car and started shooting at the trooper, whose cruiser was stopped about 50 feet away. He says the trooper got behind his car and returned fire but was not injured.

It’s not clear if the suspects were hit, but they ran off. Thorson says a State Patrol plane was searching for them Tuesday, and detectives were awaiting a search warrant for their vehicle.

Thorson said the name of the Trooper involved has not yet been released. He did not know the type of weapons that were fired by the suspects but shell casings were being examined at the scene this morning.

The State Patrol released a photo of the cruiser showing three bullet holes in the passenger side of the windshield, and two more apparent bullet marks above the right front wheel well on the body of the vehicle.