UPDATE-2nd Account Created for Okanogan Firefighter Brett Read

A GoFundMe account and the “Brett Read Burn Recovery Fund” at North Cascades Bank have been set up for Brett Read, the 38 year old volunteer with Okanogan County Fire District #8 who was injured Saturday while fighting the Grass Valley Fire near Grand Coulee.

Read is being treated for burns to his face and upper body at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He is in satisfactory condition in the burn unit.

Read’s GoFundMe Page says doctors report Read suffered burns to 11.7% of his body. The burns to his face and hands are significant and may require surgery.

Brett has been a volunteer firefighter for 7 years and lives in the Omak area with his wife and three children

GoFundMe DONATE NOW at this link

North Cascades Bank has also established an account to help the family. Checks may be made out to “Brett Read Burn Recovery Fund” and mailed to;

Brett Read Burn Recovery Fund

c/o North Cascades Bank

PO Box 672

Okanogan, WA 98840

Donations can also be made in person at any North Cascades Bank branch.