UPDATE: 3 injured in multiple car accident in Soap Lake

Traffic is moving on Highway 28 at the intersection with Highway 17 in Soap Lake. A four vehicle accident shortly after 10am this morning injured three people. Initial reports indicated up to five 5 were injured but State Trooper Brian Moore reports just three required treatment at hospitals in Moses Lake and Ephrata. The accident was caused by a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection and t-boned one vehicle and two others that were stopped in a left turn lane. The highway was blocked for several hours with a local detour in place. The intersection was reopened at 1pm. It did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.