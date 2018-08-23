UPDATE–Body Found Outside Quincy Business

UPDATE 6pm–

Quincy Police Chief Keith Siebert says the adult male found near QMS Auto Supply in the 700 block of Central Ave South was deceased and is believed to have been shot numerous times. The shooting is an isolated incident and investigators believe the victim was targeted and there is no current threat to the community.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Friday. Siebert said the victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

More details were released about a report of shots fired in the vicinity on Wednesday night. At about 10:42pm (August 22) officers were called to the 1200 block of Central Ave South for a shots fired complaint. The reporting party told officers he believed the shots were fired south of town, out in the county. Officer responded and checked the SR281 and Road 9 NW area but did not locate anything.

Chief Siebert said despite the distance between where the report of shots were heard, investigators believe these two incidents are related. Quincy Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle. Anyone recognizing the truck or with information that could be helpful is encouraged to contact Quincy Police (509) 787-2222.

EARLIER STORY–

The immediate area has been closed off while detectives process the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department or the MACC Dispatch Center call 787-2222.