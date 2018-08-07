UPDATE–Brushfire North of Leahy Junction

UPDATE–Tuesday 9am

Sheriff Morris said crews were able to keep the fire under control through the night with no new growth. All evacuation notices have been canceled and all roads have been reopened. Fire crews will continue mop up activities and will monitor for changes. Morris has asked people to avoid the area if possible to reduce congestion for emergency vehicles.

The fire grew to at least 2,500 acres and prompted a closure of Road P NE early Monday evening. Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices were also posted. Douglas County Fire Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4; Okanogan Fire District 15; Bridgeport Fire; Chelan Fire Districts 5 and 7; and the Bureau of Land Management responded along with personnel and equipment from Gebber’s Farms.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 3rd alarm brush fire is burning in Douglas County north of Leahy Junction, between Road 24 NE and Road 28 NE (north/south) and Road L NE and Road P NE (east/west). Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued to four residents in the area but no other structures are threatened and there are no road closures. The fire was reported about 3pm Monday afternoon.