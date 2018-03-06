UPDATE: Burch Mountain sinkhole

The Chelan County Public Works Department got an assist from the City of Wenatchee Wastewater Department in their investigation into the cause of a sinkhole on Burch Mountain Road. The City crew brought over a specially trained crew and two foot long camera capable of fitting into tight spaces. Jill FitzSimmons says the camera revealed a corroded pipe that will be replaced Wednesday.

TRAFFIC CONTROL UPDATE FOR BURCH MOUNTAIN RD:

The area of Burch Mountain Rd and Harlow Lane is now signed as “narrow road, yield to oncoming traffic.” Motorists traveling uphill are advised to yield to downhill traffic. With the new traffic control in place, commercial vehicles now can use the area. When crews are working during the day, flaggers will be controlling traffic. Motorists should expect minor delays.

Wednesday, Public Works crews will replace a section of corrugated metal stormwater pipe in the area of the sinkhole