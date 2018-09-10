UPDATE-Chelan County Fair Roars to a Close

The 2018 Chelan County Fair concluded Sunday night after 3 days and nights of fun and excitement at the Chelan County Expo Center.

Attendees and livestock alike came from all over Washington State and beyond to make this fair one of the most successful in recent memory.

Atmospheric conditions proved to be relatively mild for the fair, with smoke and haze from recent fires almost non-existent. There was a brief but intense thunderstorm Friday night during a performance by Colin Raye, but both the audience and musician stayed in good spirits.

Fair activities included vendors, musical performances, puppets, predator exhibits, illusionists, livestock exhibitions and contests, the Pro-West rodeo, talent shows and all manner of food and games.

“We just try to get a multi-facet of everything that we do within our county,” said Fair Manager Karen Welsh, “and for the younger generation to find out ‘Where does our food come from?’, ‘How is this built, how does this work?'”

However fair officials can’t bask in the success of this year’s fair for long, as preparation for next year will soon be underway.

“We’ll get all of our exhibitors and their results put into the books, but then right away we’re just starting to figure out what are we going to do better, bigger and different [next year].”