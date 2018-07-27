UPDATE: Chelan Hills Fire at 1,200 Acres

UPDATE 10pm–

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the Chelan Hills Fire near Beebe Bridge had expanded to approximately 1,200 acres. Evacuation level notifications have been issued and fire efforts will continue. Level 3 Evacuations for Chelan Hills Area. Level 2 evacuations for McNeil Canyon including Beebe Ranch Area. Level 1 Evacuations for Beebe Park and Lone Pine Area. McNeil Canyon Road is closed. There will be extensive delays as DOT uses alternating traffic along SR 97 at 10pm, from milepost 233 to Beebe Bridge, due to fire activity and falling rocks. All traffic to use SR 97A. The Columbia River will be closed to boating activity on Saturday 2 miles north and 2 miles south of Beebe Bridge when air support resumes on the fire.

UPDATE 6pm–

A brushfire near the Beebe Bridge has grown to 400 acres and threatened homes in Douglas County above highway 97 between Beebe Bridge and Orondo. It is threatening homes, orchards, and powerlines. Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is under investigation.

Red Cross has opened a shelter at Orondo Elementary and Middle School. The Wenatchee Humane Society is offering free boarding of displaced animals. Call the shelter at 662-9577 and leave a message for Animal Control.

The fire is called the Chelan Hills fire but should not be confused with a residential development by the same name on Lake Chelan.

State mobilization has been authorized for more resources. A total of 4 wildland strike teams will be under management of a Type 3 Incident Command Team.

The response Friday involved seven aircraft, local fire districts, BLM crews and the state Department of Natural Resources.

US 97 is closed from milepost 213 at Orondo to milepost 235 at the junction of US 97 and SR 150. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. Motorists going to Chelan or Wenatchee should use US 97A in Chelan County on the west side of the Columbia River. McNeil Canyon Road is also closed starting at the top just east of Mansfield

Another fire east of Mansfield has been contained after burning as many as 15-hundred acres. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says no homes were threatened but the fire burned wheat crops in the area. Hwy 172 has reopened after an earlier closure between Mansfield and Hwy 17.