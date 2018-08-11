UPDATE–Cougar Creek Fire Advances, Ardenvoir Level 3 Evacuation Ordered

UPDATE-9am

The Incident Commander on the Cougar Creek Fire said no structures were damaged Friday night when the Cougar Creek Fire was pushed by heavy winds. Shannon Prather said structure crews provided protection throughout the night.

Prather reported a trailer transporting heavy equipment overturned in the roadway on the east side of the fire. No one was injured in the incident, but fire resources to the north were unable to travel through to staging areas. About 220 firefighters were moved into a large safety zone where they stayed safely through the night. All were accounted for and are safe. The road has been reopened on the road.

Incident Commander Shannon Prather gave an update on developments Saturday morning

Morning Update Saturday, August 11 for Cougar Creek and Lost Fires Last night on the Cougar Creek Fire, a trailer transporting heavy equipment overturned in the roadway on the east side of the fire. No one was injured in the incident, but fire resources to the north were unable to travel through to staging areas. Crews were moved into a large safety zone where they stayed safely through the night. All resources are safe and will be rested and re-engaged today. Access has been reopened on the road. No structures were damaged by spot fires last night, structure crews provided protection throughout the night. Here is the full morning update from Operations Planning Chief Shannon Prather for Saturday, August 11. #CougarCreekFire #LostFire #WaWildfires Posted by Cougar Creek Fire – Chelan Co., Washington on Saturday, August 11, 2018

EARLIER POST–

The Cougar Creek Fire was pushed by strong winds Friday night toward the southeast, down Miners Ridge, Hornet Ridge and the Mad River Drainage.

By 9pm, the fire had crossed containment lines at McKenzie Saddle. Last reports indicated the fire remains west of the Entiat River.

Ardenvoir was placed on a Level 3 (LEAVE NOW) Evacuation Notice shortly after 7pm Friday. The Incident Command Team had anticipated the threat in their plans and structure protection forces utilizing county and state resources were placed in Ardenvoir and the Entiat River Valley.

Current Evacuation Orders;

The Entiat River Road from Ardenvoir north to the end of the road (approximately to milepost 25) and Mad River Road are now Level 3, which means “leave immediately.” The Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon up to the southern boundary of Ardenvoir is now elevated to Level 2, which means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.”

A new Level 1 Evacuation Notice was issued for the Entiat River Road from US 97A to Crum Canyon, which means “time to prepare.”

The Cougar Creek Fire is being pushed by strong winds through heavy dead and down fuels toward the southeast, down Miners Ridge and the Mad River Drainage. Structure protection forces are in place in Ardenvoir and the Entiat River Valley.

This structure protection team was on the move in the Entiat Valley/Cougar Creek Info Facebook