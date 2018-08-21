UPDATE–Deputy Wins Spot on November Ballot

Primary Election results were certified Tuesday and Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jennifer Tyler received enough write in ballots to earn a spot on the November General Election ballot.

Tyler said she felt “sheer gratitude for people that believed in me, that people saw the need to get out and vote, that people saw the need to write my name in”

Tyler said her campaign will focus on leadership, “The message that I want to send is that I work for you and I serve you and I’m going to make sure that your’e safe and that things are done within my office the way the law says to do them. If I’m going to enforce the law for other people in the community, I have to follow the law of employment within my own house”

Tyler won a half million dollar civil judgement against the Sheriff’s Office earlier this year when a Douglas County jury agreed she suffered workplace discrimination under former and current Sheriff’s administrations. Sheriff Burnett disputes Tyler’s claims.

Sheriff Brian Burnett said the fact he will have an opponent does not change his campaign strategy, “We’re just going to move forward in a positive light” Burnett added “hopefully some good things will come out in the campaign that can be implemented in the Sheriff’s Office”

Burnett said having an opponent is a positive development and campaigning has allowed him to connect with the community and test his support and of the command staff at the Sheriff’s Office. Burnett said citizens have given a very positive feedback on the culture in the Sheriff’s Office.

Certified results show Tyler garnered a total of 620 votes or just under five percent. She needed write in ballots with her name on a minimum of one percent of the ballots cast in the Sheriff’s race to qualify for the General Election.

Brian Burnett 12,573 95.36%

Jennifer Tyler 620 4.64%