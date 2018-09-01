UPDATE: East Wenatchee Brush Fire Grows to 2,500+ Acres

12:00pm UPDATE:

The Crystal Fire is burning in brush, sage and grass. This fire is estimated at 2,500 acres and growing. It is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure.

The fire perimeter area is currently North of 10th Street NE, between North Lyle Ave and Keane Grade. Road closures are currently in place for 10th Street NE, from N. Lyle to N. Stark.

There are no additional evacuation requests at this time. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued to approximately 40 residences on N Nickel LN, NE Olympic DR and SE 10th St from N Nile to N Stark Ave

There are two helicopters working the fire with orders for six wildland strike teams, three handcrews, and one dozer.

There are no reports of any structures lost.

UPDATE: Douglas Fire Public Information Officer Kay McKellar says the fire has reached 1,000 acres in size and the darker colored smoke is likely a junk pile burning. A Type 3 Incident Management team is on its way and is expected to arrive this afternoon or early evening. At 7:30 Saturday morning, it became a state mobilization fire which allowed additional resources to be called. The wind is driving the brush fire right now. Incident Commander Mike Soltwich says not structures have been lost and no firefighters have been injured. Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

–Original Story–

A 3rd Alarm brush fire was reported around 2am near 10th Street NE and N. Nile. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 2 evacuation notices to approximately 40 residences on N Nickel LN, NE Olympic DR and SE 10th St from N Nile to N Stark Ave.

No structures have been lost at this time.

Road closures are in place from NE 10th St at N Nile and NE 8th St at NE Stark.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area and be aware of emergency responders.