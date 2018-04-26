UPDATE-EMERGENCY Water outage CANCELLED near Wenatchee High School

UPDATE 4:45PM The emergency water outage near Wenatchee High School has been cancelled. City of Wenatchee Public Information Officer Anna Alvarez said late this afternoon that Public Works crews were able to cancel the emergency outage. An interruption of water to customers between Miller and Linwood and Stevens and Red Apple Road is scheduled to end by 7pm. The outage is associated with improvements to Red Apple Road.

UPDATE–Wenatchee Public Works has announced an emergency water shut off on Miller Street from the canal to Wenatchee High School tonight from 5:00 – 9:00 PM. The emergency shutoff is related to the Red Apple Road improvement project and is in addition to today’s planned water outage affecting homes from Miller to Linwood Streets and Stevens to Red Apple Road. That service outage was expected to last up to 12 hours or until 7pm

The City of Wenatchee Public Works says a planned water outage will affect several residential blocks southeast of Wenatchee High School on Thursday starting at 7:00 AM.

The homes are between Miller and Linwood Streets between Stevens and Red Apple Road.

The water outage is expected to last a maximum of 12 hours.

The water outage is related to the Red Apple Road project.