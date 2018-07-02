UPDATE: Entiat River Road Fire

An 80 acre fire near Entiat River Road dubbed the Stormy Creek Fire was mostly controlled over night according to Chelan County Fire District 8 Fire Chief Mike Asher, “If all goes well, they should reach containment today. There is a Type 3 Management Team that’s been ordered to take over on the fire because it will take a few days to get the fire completely cleaned up” according to Asher.

The fire is burning in old Tyee Fire scar area with downed heavy dead fuels and regenerated forest areas.

Fire crews from Entiat, the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources responded Sunday in the Entiat River Road area around mile marker 17. They are also utilizing air resources. The fire is approximately 80 acres in size burning in grass, brush and timber. Level 2 evacuation notices are in effect for the Riverwood Development and Level 1 notices are in place for both sides of Entiat River Rd from mile post 20 to Potato Creek Road.

There are not any road closures or restrictions between MP15 to MP20