UPDATE–Ephrata Man Killed Hit and Run Collision, Driver Sought

UPDATE -6pm Victim Identified

The victim of a fatality hit-and-run collision has been identified as 21-year-old Carlos Flores of Ephrata.

Grant County Sheriff’s Officials say Flores was walking east on Road 9-Northwest near Road I.5-Northwest when he was struck by a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Flores’ body came to rest in the westbound lane.

A passerby, 30-year-old Erma Snider of Ephrata, saw Flores’ body in the roadway, turned around to check on his condition and called 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Office said Snider’s vehicle struck Flores’ body while speaking with the 9-1-1 dispatcher. Snider remained at the scene and was interviewed by deputies and released.

Deputies from the Motor Traffic Unit have gathered evidence from the scene including parts from the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle that initially struck Flores will have front end damage, and it’s likely the driver of the vehicle knew the collision had happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY

“It’s clear that the vehicle sustained front end damage and that the driver likely felt, heard or saw the collision with the pedestrian and then fled the scene,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “We’re asking the driver to come forward and speak with investigators.”

