UPDATE: Evacuation Alerts Lowered on Baird Springs Fire near Trinidad

UPDATE 8PM

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reduced Level 3 Evacuation orders to a Level 1 because of improved conditions on the Baird Springs Fire. Additional resources are arriving with State Mobilization approval granted Tuesday afternoon but approximately 100 firefighters are working the fire with air support. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said more updates would be provided Wednesday morning.

Original Post 6pm

A 500 acre fire is threatening homes, crops, orchards and range land in the Baird Springs area of Grant and Douglas counties, near Quincy.

Level 3 mandatory evacuation orders have been posted on Road W-NW, Stuhmiller Road, Freese and Rose Road.

The State Patrol has reopened Highway 28 near the fire after a brief closure. Trooper Brian Moore said motorists are asked to avoid the area

State Mobilization for outside resources was approved at 5:30pm for outside resources on the fire.