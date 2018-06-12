UPDATE: Evacuation Orders Reduced on Soap Lake Fire

UPDATE 3PM Level 3 Evacuations Areas Reduced to Level 2.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced changes to evacuation orders on the Soap Lake Fire. All homes which were under Level 3 Notice overnight are now under Level 2 Notice. All other nearby homes are now at Level 1.

ORIGINAL POST 11:30AM

A sudden change in winds prompted mandatory evacuation orders on the Soap Lake Fire last night.

Kyle Foreman with Grant county Sheriff’s Office, “that caused the fire to blow up on the north and south ends of the fire and that put homes at risk. So there was a very quick decision to do a Level three evacuation on a number of homes that are in that area” Foreman said. Up to two dozen homes remained under Level 3 evacuation orders and about as many in Level 2 alert status as of this morning but no structures have been reported damaged.

State mobilization crews are replacing local firefighters on the lines today and will be assessing the evacuation status orders currently in place according to Foreman. At last report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Level 3 evacuation notices are in effect for all homes on Road 23.5 NE near Road A-NE and all homes on the east side of SR17 North, from MP 81 south to the city of Soap Lake

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has aircraft, engines and hand crew resources available.

The 2-thousand acre fire is five miles north of Soap Lake and considered 50% contained. The fire is burning in grass and brush.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports the Soap Lake Fire is not impacting any of the recreational lakes in the area or travel on SR17. Smokiam RV Park in Soap Lake is open for business although a portion of the park is closed for firefighter’s use. Visitors staying at the park are asked to use the gate north of the regular entrance.