UPDATE: Expect Initiative effort after carbon tax bill dies in Legislature

UPDATE Friday 3pm

A coalition of environmental, social justice and other groups are moving forward with plans to bring a carbon-pricing ballot measure to Washington voters in November.

Aiko Schaefer says the groups plan to file a proposed carbon-pricing initiative with the secretary of state on Friday.

The groups have said for months that they would push ahead with an initiative to the people if the Legislature didn’t act this session.

Schaefer, who directs Front and Centered, says the initiative would hold corporate polluters accountable while investing in solutions that protect health, water and forests.

Once filed, initiative sponsors would have to gather enough valid signatures to certify the measure for the ballot.

Original Post

SEATTLE (AP) – Another ambitious effort to pass a carbon tax in Washington state has faltered as both Gov. Jay Inslee and the bill’s prime sponsor conceded Thursday that there weren’t enough votes to pass the measure out of the state Senate.

Washington would have been the first U.S. state to impose a straight tax on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels such as gasoline and electricity and the legislation has been closely watched nationally.

But Inslee told The Associated Press Thursday that they were still one or two votes shy of passing it out of the Senate. It also needed to clear the House.

Inslee, a Democrat, says they made real progress in advancing the issue but need to keep on fighting.

Bill sponsor Sen. Reuven Carlyle, a Seattle Democrat, says they got very close but a handful of senators still couldn’t get there. He says he expects to see a carbon pricing policy in the state in coming years.

Todd Myers, with the Washington Policy Center said the bill was bad legislation

Myers expects a citizen’s initiative to come before voters this fall .