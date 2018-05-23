UPDATE: Flones Stepping Down as Superintendent in 2019

This story has been updated with additional material from a Wenatchee School District press release

The 2018-19 school year will be the last for Brian Flones as superintendent of the Wenatchee School District. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Flones asked the board to release him from his contract effective August 31, 2019.

In a press release following his decision, Flones said he asked the board to release him from his contract next year. “I’ll be at the age where it’s time for me to write a new chapter in my life,” Flones said.

Board members granted his request at the May 22 school board meeting, and thanked him for his service to the district.

“He’s a win-win person in a win-lose world,” said Kris Cameron, Wenatchee Education Association President. “Brian is highly regarded by our members and is a genuine pleasure to work with. He values the perspectives of those who work directly with kids and has brought some great programs to our district. He has been an invaluable leader in helping to establish and foster a culture of collaboration that has benefited our students and staff. His longevity as superintendent, and his desire to facilitate an orderly transition, is a testament to his commitment to our community.”

The 2018-19 school year will be Flones’s nineteenth year as superintendent, and thirty-second year in the Wenatchee School District. He began his career in Wenatchee as Athletic Director in 1987. He served as Dean of Students at Wenatchee High School before becoming Deputy Superintendent, and then Superintendent.

Among his many accomplishments, the Wenatchee Learns process rises to the top. “Our greatest innovative solution began in 2011,” Flones said in a leadership report. “ Our community visioning process called “Wenatchee Learns” has put us on a quest to personalize education and rewire local learning for a global future. Over 4,000 Wenatchee residents shared their voice about the future of education in Wenatchee, and 83 community volunteers, parents, and staff participated on study teams. These recommendations provided a catalyst for the development of Wenatchee School District’s Strategic Plan which consists of four strategies with sixteen objectives. Over the past years, initiatives have been implemented from this visioning process with great results.”

Flones was given the Award of Merit for Educational Leadership in 2011 by the Washington State School Administrators (WASA) Award of Merit for Education Leadership. He received the NCW CampFire TrailBlazer Award for Outstanding Service to Youth in 2014. In January 2018 Flones was awarded a GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Award by community members and the district for his leadership.

