UPDATE: Grant County Ballots Will Be Processed Without Postage

The vendor who prepares General Election ballot materials for Grant County mistakenly included ballot-return envelopes that require postage, according to County Auditor Michele Jaderlund. This is the first year voters statewide can return their ballots without needing to affix a stamp on the ballot-return envelope.

Voters who wish to cast ballots immediately are encouraged to use one of the county’s ballot drop boxes. Those who wish to mail their ballots early may use the return envelopes provided with the ballots, but should affix a stamp to avoid any potential problems with postal processing of unstamped ballot envelopes.

Jaderlund said Monday that her office is working with the Office of the Secretary of State in Olympia to find a solution that ensures voters in Grant County are treated the same as voters in Washington’s other 38 counties. Post offices in Grant County have been made aware of the issue and have indicated they will treat unstamped ballot-return envelopes the same as business-reply mail, which doesn’t require postage.

All ballots returned by mail should be sent in official envelopes, which are preprinted with the County’s Elections Office address; P.O. 37, Ephrata WA 98823.

Ballot drop boxes are available at the following addresses:

• Grant County Courthouse, public parking, Lot #A.

• Grant County PUD, 555 Grand Coulee Ave, Grand Coulee.

• Moses Lake City Hall, 321 S Balsam St, Moses Lake.

• Fire District #10 Fire Hall, 588 Camelia St, Royal City.

• Quincy Public Library, 208 Central Ave S, Quincy.