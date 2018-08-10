UPDATE–Grant County Sheriff’s Investigating Fatal Hit and Run

Grant County Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public for help finding the driver of a vehicle they believe struck and killed a young male early this morning between Quincy and Ephrata.

Emergency responders were called around 12:45 a.m. to Road 9-Northwest and Road I.5-Northwest after a motorist called 9-1-1 to report a body in the roadway. The unidentified man was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have collected evidence including pieces from a vehicle they believe struck the victim and will be sending the evidence to the crime lab to determine the make and type of vehicle that was involved. Investigators will also be gathering footage from nearby home security and roadway cameras to try and identify the suspect vehicle.

“It’s clear that the vehicle sustained front end damage and that the driver likely felt, heard or saw the collision with the pedestrian and then fled the scene,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “We’re asking the driver to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.