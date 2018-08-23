UPDATE–Grant County Suspect in Custody

UPDATE–SUSPECT CAPTURED

Alfredo Silva was taken into custody just after 12 noon today after he was traced to a home on Junes Court in Ephrata.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said Officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Service, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Ephrata Police Department surrounded the home and used a loudspeaker to order Silva out of the residence. Foreman said several occupants of the home exited, followed by Silva who was arrested without incident.

Foreman did not have information on what lead authorities to the residence but the Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation for the community’s assistance in locating Silva

EARLIER STORY

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for specific information which directs officers to, and results in the arrest of, Alfredo Silva.

Silva is wanted for first degree robbery, first degree assault and first degree unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from an August 13 robbery in the city of Ephrata.

What to do: To be eligible for the reward, the following conditions apply –

1) The information must lead law enforcement officers directly to where Silva is, and

2) Result in Silva’s apprehension.

What not to do: Citizens should not try to approach or detain Silva. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Citizens who disregard this warning will not be eligible for the reward.

Anyone with information on where Alfredo Silva is should call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or 9-1-1, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.