UPDATE: I-90 TO Reopen

UPDATE-11:30 AM Trooper Brian Moore has updated the situation on I-90, both directions will open at NOON

Original Post

The Ryegrass Coulee Fire near Vantage is 1,000 acres and growing. The fire is burning guardrails and significant winds are sending drifting smoke and dust across the interstate causing poor visibility. There is no estimate for reopening I-90 and the Washington State Patrol is asking motorists to avoid the area. There are significant backups due to the closure.

The interstate is closed from Kittitas to the Vantage Bridge. Level 3 evacuation notices are in effect for Vantage residents within one mile of the interstate on Huntzinger Road.

Campers at Wanapum State Park are at a Level 2 evacuation advisory.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the George Community Hall on Montmorency Blvd.

Firefighters from Grant County are manning the east side of the Columbia River to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered on the fire

The fire started around midnight near Wanapum Dam. Travelers can detour down Highway 243 to Highway 24 to get to Yakima and I-82 or turn north at George to get to Highway 28 to get through Wenatchee and to Highway 97 and Blewett Pass.