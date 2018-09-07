UPDATE–Investigation Underway into Ephrata Shooting

UPDATE—

Authorities have released few details this morning on the investigation of a shooting in Ephrata Tuesday night in which one person was hospitalized. City Administrator Wes Crago said reports of multiple shots were received at the MACC (911) Dispatch Center at 6:27pm from the Short Stop gas station located at 1154 Basin Street SW and Tienda Mexicana Veracruz Restaurant,1240 Basin Street SW. The locations were about two blocks apart according to Crago.

Our news partner iFiberOne News in Ephrata reported a witness told 911 dispatchers it appeared two people, one in a white pickup truck and one in a red pickup truck, had exchanged gunfire. A white pickup truck parked at the gas station appeared to have at least one bullet hole in the windshield and at least one spent shell casing was located near the truck.

The shooting victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in stable condition.

Crago said the immediate area of the shooting was closed for almost 8 hours but reopened about 3am Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ephrata Police (509) 754-2491 or the MACC Dispatch Center (509) 762-1160. You can report information anonymously at crimetips@ephrata.org

ORIGINAL POST–

