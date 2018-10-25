UPDATE- Motorhome Fire Blocks Traffic Near Orondo

Traffic was blocked on Hwy 97 for a motor home fire, about eight miles north of Orondo. Trooper John Bryant said the driver told firefighters the motorhome had a full propane and there were rifles with ammunition possibly in the RV. Firefighters and the State Troopers on scene decided to halt traffic out of safety concerns.

The fire was reported at 11:45am near MP 222 about 8 miles north of Orondo. Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes and then reopened to one-lane alternating traffic by 1pm.

Douglas County #4 Fire Chief Jim Oatey said Orondo Firefighters used foam enhanced water to extinguish the fire. Oatey said it took over an hour to knock down the fire due to the fuel load and flammable materials in RV construction. A propane tank located in the floor compartments was venting sporadically shooting a large ball of flames.

A total of 3,800 gallons of water was used to put out the stubborn fire. Oatey said the eight firefighters who responded had to wear self-contained breathing apparatus to protect their lungs from the toxins released from the synthetic and plastic materials burning in the vehicle.

The motorhome owner reported the fire started as he was driving and noticed flames erupted out the engine compartment located in the back cabin of the motorhome. The brakes failed forcing them to roll to a stop. The driver managed to unhitch a pickup in tow and move it clear of the fire undamaged. Firefighters also saved a large number of personnel affects stored in compartments under the floor of the vehicle.