UPDATE: Mystery substance on Mission Ridge Road

The investigation into the source of a sand-like tar substance that is showing up on vehicles traveling Mission Ridge Road and efforts to minimize the impact to motorists continues.

Jill Fitzsimmons reported Chelan County Public Works crews broomed a portion of the roadway at Mission Ridge Road Tuesday to remove the tar-like particulate that has been coming off the roadway. Fitzsimmons said crews will continue to broom the roadway when weather permits, as well as add sand over the impacted area, in an effort to minimize the amount of particulate on the roadway.

Meanwhile, Public Works continues to investigate what is causing this particulate matter; no clear cause of the problem has been identified at this time. County crews last week began investigating reports that drivers were finding a fine, granulated asphalt material on their vehicles after traveling on Mission Ridge Road.

The county does not believe anti-icing agents applied to the roadway caused the problem, according to Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works Director/County Engineer. Chemical anti-icing agents are used throughout the county and state, and this contamination of vehicles has not occurred in the past in Chelan County or elsewhere that he was aware of.

“We recognize the impact this situation has had on our community,” Pierson said. “Many of our employees and their families, including my own, use that road on their way to Mission Ridge Ski Resort. Our crews will be working to minimize the amount of particulate on the roadway.”

Public works reminds drivers who have found the tar-like substance on their vehicles to use cold water when removing it. People should not use hot water, or any hot application, to try to remove the substance. People also should use a de-greaser/tar remover, which can be found in local automotive stores, in their cleaning efforts.