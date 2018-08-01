UPDATE-Navarre Coulee Area Roads Reopened

UPDATE 6PM–

Navarre Coulee Road was reopened to all traffic Wednesday at 5pm and Level 2 notices were reduced to Level 1 on homes impacted by the Navarre Coulee fire. Closures were also lifted on a number of nearby County roads; First Creek Road, Ridgeview Drive, Navarre Drive, Upper Ridge Road and Bear Mountain Road. The roads were re-opened when WSDOT lifted the closure on Hwy 971.

ORIGINAL POST–

The Navarre Coulee Road Fire has prompted a closure oh Highway 971 to all but local residents. In addition to the Navarre Coulee Road closure, several nearby Chelan County roads are also closed; First Creek Road, Ridgeview Drive, Navarre Drive, Upper Ridge Road and Bear Mountain Road. The roads will re-open when WSDOT lifts the closure on Hwy 971.

In addition, Johnson Creek and Oklahoma Gulch roads are closed to the public. Only local traffic allowed.

Watch for road closure updates with a map on the Chelan County Public Works website