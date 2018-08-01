UPDATE-Navarre Coulee Fire at Level 1, Hwy 971 Open to Traffic

UPDATE 6pm–

Navarre Coulee Road was reopened to traffic Wednesday at 5pm and Level 2 notices were reduced to Level 1 on homes impacted by the Navarre Coulee fire.

Closures were also lifted on a number of nearby County roads; First Creek Road, Ridgeview Drive, Navarre Drive, Upper Ridge Road and Bear Mountain Road. The roads werel re-opened when WSDOT lifted the closure on Hwy 971.

Janet Pearce at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources had estimated the fire that started Tuesday evening had grown to 130 acres Wednesday morning. No homes were damaged.

ORIGINAL POST–

As of this morning Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has reduced Level 3 evacuations to Level 2 alerts on the Navarre Coulee Road fire covering residences on both sides of road.

DOT road closure still in effect with only residents permitted into the area. No homes have been damaged. The state Department of Natural Resources has assumed command of the fire. The fire was at 130 acres according to Janet Pearce with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze started about 8:30 p.m. and is burning in timber, grass and brush on both sides of Navarre Coulee Road.