UPDATE-New Fire in Beaver Creek Area Northeast of Plain

UPDATE- 3:30PM

The Beaver Creek Fire has grown to approximately six acres according to Debbie Kelly with the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest.

The fire is on Forest Service land and about 50 Forest Service firefighters and three helicopters are using Fish Lake as a helibase on the fire. Two engines and two crews including Leavenworth and Entiat Hot Shot crews have also responded. The fire is creeping along a flat ridge top and sloping terrain in heavy timber and dead and downed fuels. Winds in the area are variable.

There are no road closures or evacuation orders.

ORIGINAL POST-11AM

A new fire is reported northeast of Plain near Beaver Creek. Jim Duck with Central Washington Interagency Communication Center says the initial reports indicated the fire was 3/4 of an acre and growing in heavy timber.

Duck said the fire is in an initial attack stage and the community of Plain is not threatened. The fire was spotted about about 9:30 this morning about 5 miles northeast of Plain

Two 20-person crews were enroute to the fire along with two helicopters and “we’ve ordered up some air tankers for retardant drops” according to Duck.