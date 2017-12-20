UPDATE: Okanogan woman arrested after shooting husband

An Okanogan woman has been jailed for attempted 1st degree murder of her husband. The Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers says the shooting was reported just after midnight by the suspect, 54 year old Sharon Allard of Okanogan.

“We have no history with them said Rogers, indicating there had not been a history of domestic disturbances at the residence. “We just don’t know what led up to this shooting last night and that is what we are hoping to get resolved today”

Detectives plan to search the couples home in the 2000 block of Elmway Street.

47 year old Daniel Allard was found alive with a single gun shot wound from a handgun. He was initially hospitalized at Mid Valley Hospital in Omak and then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Sharon Allard was booked into Okanogan County Jail.

Investigation UPDATE Thursday

Sheriff Rogers said Daniel Allard is recovering after undergoing surgery for the gunshot wound he suffered Wednesday morning. Detectives believe there was an argument between Allard and his wife Sharon. Daniel had gone down stairs in the residence and when his wife called him to come back upstairs to check the TV, detectives believe Sharon Allard shot her husband. A motive is not clear and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.