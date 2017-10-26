UPDATE: Prosecutor’s Report on Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE 11:45AM

The Chelan County Prosecutor Doug Shae has released the final review exonerating Officer Albert Gonzalez in the death of Matthew Folden. The findings of his review of the case and the report of the Special Investigations Unit is posted below.

Note: The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is a multi-agency organization composed of members of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol.

Click the following link to read the Prosecutor’s full review of the case

Report_on_Officer-Involved-Shooting

Original Post

There will be no criminal charges filed against Wenatchee Police Officer Albert Gonzalez regarding the shooting death of Matthew Folden on July 27th at the Albertson’s Parking lot on Miller street.

Chelan County Prosecuting attorney Doug Shea released his review of the report from the Special Investigations Unit. He determined that there is no indication that Officer Gonzalez acted with malice or did not act in good faith as a police officer. He added that there is no basis for criminal charges to be filed against officer Albert Gonzalez in this case.

In a separate release, the Special Investigations Unit says it concurs with those findings and considers the case closed