UPDATE: Skier collides with tree in fatal accident at Mission Ridge

The 25-year-old skier from Kirkland, Wa killed in a skiing accident Wednesday afternoon at Mission Ridge Ski Resort has been identified as Brian Scott.

Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s office released the victim’s name Thursday morning after family was notified of his deathe. Scott was killed after hitting a tree while skiing at the resort Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, at approximately 12:05pm the man lost control while skiing on the “Lip Lip” run. He traveled off the right side of the run and collided with a tree. Mission Ridge Ski Patrollers responded to the area immediately and began treating the victim who was unconscious and unresponsive. The victim was transported to the medical room at the base of the ski resort where medics from Lifeline Ambulance continued treating the victim. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died from his injuries.

Mission Ridge was closed for normal operations Wednesday but the victim was participating in a “demo day” where retailers are invited by manufacturers to test new equipment.