UPDATE: Soap Lake Fire 100% Contained

UPDATE: June 14

Thanks to the great work done by the local firefighters and the team work displayed by the mobilization resources the Soap Lake Fire is 100% contained. The fire has been transferred back to the local fire district.

“It was a great effort by everyone involved” said Richard Parrish, Northeast Washington Incident Management Team (NEWIMT) Incident Commander. The fire burned 2,063 acres and destroyed one small outbuilding. No injuries were reported during the multi-day operation.

The Soap Lake Fire started June 11, 2018, at 4:30 PM along State Route 17 four miles north of Soap Lake. Grant County Fire District 7 responded and quickly requested mutual aid from surrounding communities as the fire grew rapidly with the strong winds that were present at the time. Firefighters from numerous state, federal and local agencies battled the fire through the night and into the early morning hours. Their efforts saved numerous homes and outbuildings that were threatened. Level 2 & 3 evacuation orders were issued for approximately 50 residents in the area.

Original Post:

Firefighters completed line construction and were successful Wednesday keeping the fire within its established perimeter. Strong gusty winds tested the fire lines this afternoon and despite the challenging conditions the fire line held up well. Crews continued to be demobilized throughout the day and the rest are scheduled leave Thursday. The fire has burned 2,063 and is now 90% contained with no new growth.

The Soap Lake Fire started June 11, 2018, at 4:30 PM along State Route 17 four miles north of Soap Lake. Grant County Fire District 7 responded and quickly requested mutual aid from surrounding communities as the fire grew rapidly with the strong winds that were present at the time. Firefighters from numerous state, federal and local agencies battled the fire through the night and into the early morning hours. Their efforts saved numerous homes and outbuildings that were threatened. Level 2 & 3 evacuation orders were issued for approximately 50 residents in the area.

June 12, 2018, at 12:45 AM, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire mobilization at the request of Fire Chief Kirk Sheppard, Grant County Fire District 7. State mobilization resources from around the state arrived early that morning and relieved the local firefighters. Crews continued to work to strengthen containment lines in moderate terrain. One small outbuilding was lost during the first night and no injuries were reported.

The Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the fire and has established a command post and fire camp in Soap Lake. There are no current road closures or evacuation orders at this time.