UPDATE: Source of Oil near Rock Island Dam

UPDATE 4:30pm: Source of oil determined

Chelan PUD released an update on the source of the oil sheen spotted Thursday afternoon near Rock Island Dam.

In a press release, Suzanne Hartman said the source was related to work in preparation for rehabilitation on one of the turbine units. PUD staff determined there was a small amount of residual oil in the hubs that released into the river. The leak developed into a small oil sheen detected on the downriver side of Rock Island Dam’s Powerhouse 1, near the Douglas County side of the river. After the discovery of an oil sheen around 2pm Thursday, Chelan PUD employees deployed absorbent containment booms and an oil skimmer.

Chelan PUD shut down three turbine units to check for the source of any leaks. Early this morning (Friday, March 30) the two units were restarted and there was no evidence of leaking. The two units were scheduled to go into service as soon as containment booms in place for the test were removed. The unit where the oil originated will remain out of service until rehabilitation work is completed.

Washington State Dept. of Ecology spill prevention staff were on-site Thursday and today. Hartman said they have finished their investigation and the cleanup is complete.

ORIGINAL POST

The investigation into the source of an oil sheen detected near Rock Island Dam is underway. The spill was reported when a light oil sheen was spotted by PUD staff near the #1 Power House late Thursday afternoon. Chelan PUD Communications Director Suzanne Hartman

PUD staff deployed a containment boom and absorbing materials and a Depart of Ecology response team arrived to assess the spill last night.

Joy Redfield-Wilder with Ecology told KPQ the material appears to be turbine oil and the amount is still undetermined. The Department of Fish and Wildlife will also assess if there has been any impacts to wildlife or habitat.

Chelan PUD is currently upgrading the turbines at Rock Island Dam which is the oldest on the Columbia River.