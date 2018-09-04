UPDATE: Truck Driver Pinned in Cab of Overturned Semi

UPDATE 1PM–

Orondo Fire Chief Jim Oatey said Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire Rescue, Mansfield Fire, Lake Chelan Community Hospital EMS crews found a heavily damaged semi, on fire, 100 feet down an embankment though a guardrail on McNeil Canyon. The semi and trailer were upside down with loaded trailer attached. Oatey said the driver was severely pinned inside the wreckage.

After the fire was quickly extinguished, the driver was extricated by cutting the side and back off the semi cab and then cutting parts of the cab away from the victim. Oatey said a team of 26 firefighters spent over three hours working to free the victim.

The severely injured patient was transported to the bottom of McNeil Canyon by ambulance and airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

ORIGINAL POST–

A truck driver was pinned in the cab of a semi truck that overturned in a gully off McNeil Canyon Road this morning. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says the driver was conscious and alert and talking with emergency responders who worked to extricate him from the overturned truck.

The driver was transported to Central Washington Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The accident was reported about 6:40am. Morris said the truck may have experienced brake failure but an investigation would have to determine the cause. Trooper Brian Moore said the Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division would be assisting with the investigation. The semi had a refrigerated trailer but no hazardous material spilled according to Morris.

McNeil Canyon Road has reopened to all traffic after a restriction for one lane alternating travel at the scene near MP 1.5