UPDATE–Turtle Rock Fire at 720 Acres, 20% Containment

Wednesday 6pm UPDATE–

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports the Turtle Rock Fire has grown to an estimated 720 acres and the fire is 20% contained.

Dozers and hand crews are working the fire but the water drops have been suspended so boating restrictions between Orondo and Turtle Rock have been lifted.

Sheriff Kevin Morris reports all roads remain open but motorists are asked to avoid the US 2/97 area near Turtle Rock if possible to allow emergency responders quick access to the area.

UPDATE 9:30AM–

The Turtle Rock Fire above Highway2/97, north of Lincoln Rock State Park is currently estimated at 200 acres. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said Bureau of Land Management, Department of Natural Resources, and Douglas County Fire Districts 1, 2, and 4 are providing resources with 150 fire crew members and 6 aircraft responding.

One home has been placed under a Level 1 alert but Morris said it was the residence closest to the fire. No other homes are in immediate danger.

Up to six aircraft, including four fixed-wing planes will be dipping into the Entiat Pool of the Columbia River between Turtle Rock and Orondo Park to combat the fire. The Sheriff’s Office will stage at both ends of the restricted area and have closed the section of the Columbia to boater access due to fire operations.

Highway 2/97 has been reopened but citizens are requested to avoid the area if at all possible for personal safety and to reduce the congestion for emergency vehicles.

US2/97 was closed Tuesday evening for about two hours after the slow-moving fire was reported near Turtle Rock, shortly after 9 p.m. between milepost 133 and 135.

ORIGINAL POST

A fire burning along US2/97 near Turtle Rock is not posing an immediate threat to area homes according to Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris. The fire is creeping slowly this morning in light winds. There is no estimate on the size of the fire or cause.

The fire started last night and went up the hillside prompting a two hour closure of both lanes.

The busy corridor north of East Wenatchee is open but fire fighting activity will include an aerial attack involving helicopter water drops. Drivers and boaters on the Columbia River are urged to remain alert for emergency personnel and equipment in the area.