UPDATE–US97 Blewett Pass REOPENED

Blewett Pass has reopened as of 4:45pm in both directions of travel, with alternating traffic at milepost 153 near Liberty Rd. Cleanup crews are at the scene of a near head-on collision involving two semi trucks at MP 153 near Liberty Road . Trooper Brian Moore

The asphalt material was leaking from a Mitchell Paving Truck. The truck driver, Bill Balcom, 61 of East Wenatchee had to swerve to avoid a collision with another semi hauling a large piece of pre-cast concrete that lost control and blocked the highway. That driver, 30 year old Ahmad Anhood of Edmonds. WA suffered minor injuries and was cited for unsafe lane usage.

Nightline Transport truck lost control rounding a curve at MP 153

Mitchell Asphalt Paving truck in culvert