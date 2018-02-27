UPDATE: Warden Schools ends precautionary lockdown

UPDATE 4PM

No suspects matching the descriptions of the two males described by callers possibly carrying weapons near the schools could be located and Warden Police found no suspicious activity so the precautionary lockdown ended without incident, according to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County SHeriff’s Office. Students were released on schedule and parents were asked to pick up kids who normally walk home from school. After school sports have been cancelled as a precaution.

Original Post

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Warden Schools are under a precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The precautionary lockdown was ordered after people saw two white males possibly carrying weapons about 8 blocks from the schools and walking toward the school grounds. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman says Police are at the schools. They have not found any threats and have not located any persons with weapons. Foreman said there is no confirmed threat.

As a precaution, after school sports are cancelled. The schools are attempting to notify parents of kids who walk home from school to come and pick up their kids. All students will be released at the normal release time.