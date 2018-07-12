UPDATE-Washington Flats Fire Near Grand Coulee Dam

UPDATE 10AM

Firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management are mopping up a grass and brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon and grew to 385 acres northwest of Grand Coulee Dam. The Washington Flats fire was burning near Pendall Road. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said the fire is in a remote area and did not threaten homes so no evacuation alerts were posted. There was no impact to travel on Hwy 174 south of the fire

The fire was reported about 2pm Wednesday. Fixed wing and helicopters were used to slow the fire.

The fire is not spreading and ground crews are improving containment lines before windy conditions develop on Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY -Wednesday 6pm

A 300 acre wildfire is burning about 5 miles northwest of Grand Coulee Dam. The fire is called the Washington Flats fire Douglas Co. Sheriff Kevin Morris says there are no evacuation notices and no structures are threatened. The fire is west of the Columbia River near Sanderson Creek and Pendall Rex Road. The fire was reported about 2:15 pm.