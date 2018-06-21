UPDATE: Milepost 22 Fire 5% Contained, More than 4,000 Acres Burned

UPDATE: Noon on June 21, 2018

The Milepost 22 fire near Vantage that has now burned an estimated 4 or 5 thousand acres and is around 5% contained.

PIO Randy Shepard says, “Crews that were on scene were successful in keeping the fire out of Vantage by doing a burnout along some roads to the west along the Vantage Highway.”

Shepard says around 275 more firefighters are expected to arrive Thursday. Level 2 evacuations are in place and Vantage Highway remains closed.

Original Post

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Milepost 22 Fire, located approximately 2 miles north of Vantage in Kittitas County. The Milepost 22 Fire is burning in grass and brush. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 21, 2018, at 12:30 am at the request of Fire Chief William Rose, Kittitas County Fire District 4.

The Milepost 22 Fire started on June 20, 2018, at approximately 5:15 p.m. This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres, and is threatening homes and infrastructure in the area. Level 1 evacuation orders are in effect at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 3 strike teams of fire engines. The fire will be managed by the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray is activated to a Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Milepost 22 Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/mobilization.htm.