UPDATES: Fire Burning Near Fields Point on Lake Chelan

11:15 AM UPDATE

The fire near Fields Point on Lake Chelan’s South Lakeshore Drive has grown to between 60 and 70 acres in the latest reports according to Jim Duck, manager at Central Washington Interagency Communications Center Dispatch. The fire is just uplake from Fields Point “We have numerous aircraft trying to slow the spread upslope and we have groudcrews working their way up the flanks”

Duck described the terrain as steep, rugged access for the ground crews but “they seemed to be making progress with the aid of the aircraft”

The fire was reported just before 5:30am near South Lakeshore Road. The Sheriff’s Office lists Level 2 evacuation notices for 2 mile perimeter around the location of the fire at MP 7 One lane is open on South Lakeshore road for people meeting Lady of the Lake arrivals at Fields Point.

10:00 a.m. UPDATE: The Fields Point Fire is 50 acres in size burning in grass, brush and timber near milepost 7 of South Lakeshore Road. Crews from Department of Natural Resources and the Forest Service are assisting local fire districts with the fire both on the ground and in the air including two helicopters and a tanker plane. Level 2 evacuations remain in effect for a 2-mile radius around milepost 7.

The earlier fire on Navarre Coulee Road was in mopup mode about an hour to an hour and a half after it was reported.

The Original Story:

Fire crews are battling a five acre and doing structure protection near Fields Point on South Lakeshore Road at MP 7 The fire was reported near the road about 4:25am. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office lists Level 2 evacuation notices for 2 mile perimeter around the location of the fire. Homes east of the fire near MP 6 have also been notified.

The fire is being fought with ground crews and air support.

There is access to Fields Point Landing with one lane 1 lane open on South Lakeshore Road around MP 7 for people needing to reach arrivals or departures of The Lady of the Lake.