UPDATE–US97 Blewett Pass Open

UPDATE–3PM

Blewett Pass has been reopened as of 3pm

Blewett Pass will be for several hours due to a rolled over semi collision. State Trooper Brian Moore says troopers on scene advise the closure will likely remain in place into the early afternoon and motorist are urged to avoid the area. There is no estimate for reopening US97 over Blewett Pass.

Moore said the driver suffered minor injuries and a load of 80,000lbs of apples were spilled. The accident happened about 9am, 3 miles south of the summit in Kittitas County. The closures are at Lauderdale Jct. and MP 178 so residents in Valley Hi are able to reach their homes.