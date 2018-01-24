Utility Commissioner pleads guilty in hopes of sentencing deal

Mike McCourt, who has served as East Wenatchee Water and Sewer District Commissioner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of child molestation. The jury trial was about to begin when McCourt entered the plea in exchange for a possibility of entering an alternative sentencing program. Douglas County Prosecutor Steve Clem said McCourt will be evaluated to see if he qualifies for SOSA, the Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative

Clem said McCourt had to admit guilt as one of many conditions to be considered for the SOSA program

McCourt admitted to one count of fondling an 8 year old child and will be required to register as a sex offender. If accepted into the SOSA program, he would serve a year of home confinement. If McCourt does not qualify, he could sentenced in March up to a maximum of 68 months in prison