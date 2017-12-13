Vacant Chelan County Port building fire

Fire crews were dispatched to a Chelan County Port District building on Olds Station Road just before noon Wednesday. Laura Jaecks with the Port District said the Port Building #5 is currently vacant and was undergoing an upgrade of the HVAC system. Jaecks said the contractor doing an evaluation turned on the system to see if it was functional and then flames ignited in the unit on the roof.

Chelan County Fire Battalion Chief Andy Davidson said Chelan and Douglas County crews arrived to find flames coming from a heating unit on the roof of the structure. Davidson said the fire was relatively small and was quickly extinguished. He said damage was limited to the HVAC unit itself and a small amount of smoke damage in the building. Davidson said the cause was unknown.

The building is located at 200 Olds Station Road next to the Port of Chelan County Administrative Building in Wenatchee